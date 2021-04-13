Article content

David Van Hamme has announced his candidacy for Norfolk County’s Ward 2 byelection in May.

“I’ve been reading and listening to a lot of this, and… they’re having a lot of problems,” said Van Hamme, who moved to the area when he was 17 and has been a resident of Ward 2 half his life. “There’s a great divide between east and west and if you listen to their meetings, there’s a divide in the council itself. I thought I could help try to straighten that out.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Van Hamme enters Ward 2 byelection in Norfolk Back to video

Van Hamme said he has always been one to seek solutions in a rational, calm manner.

“I think that’s what they need right now.”

Van Hamme has three children, all still living in the area. They were the ones who first encouraged him to enter the Ward 2 byelection race.

“My kids said you’re semi-retired, you’ve got the time, and you’ve always been involved in something – do it.”

A former tobacco farmer for 30-plus years, Van Hamme is still active in farm health and safety.