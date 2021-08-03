Vaccines are working but have their limits, acting MOH says
Article content
COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job of saving people from serious illness but aren’t stopping immunized people from spreading the virus, Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health says.
Advertisement
Article content
“That, I find rather discouraging because in the past we have relied on vaccines and immunization as means of controlling outbreaks but also eventually getting rid of the offending virus,” Dr. Alex Hukowich said Tuesday. “We were able to eliminate small pox and have come close to eliminating measles and polio because those vaccines protected people from becoming ill and prevented them from becoming carriers.
Vaccines are working but have their limits, acting MOH says Back to video
“Based on current information, that doesn’t seem to the case for the COVID vaccines.”
That means the virus isn’t going go away anytime soon and it has implications for the return to school in the fall especially for those students 12 and under. Hukowich said the latest information he has suggests a vaccine for that age group won’t be available until spring 2022.
“Right now, I’m rather pessimistic concerning what may or may not happen coming this fall,” Hukowich said. “Right now I have no reason to believe that this virus is going to start going away anytime soon.”
Hukowich predicts there will be small numbers of cases over the next several months.
Hukowich used the word ‘depressing’ to describe the potential future of the virus.
On a more positive note, Hukowich said the people who are testing positive, in large measure, are those who have not been immunized or not fully immunized.
Although no vaccine it perfect, it’s clear it is protecting people from becoming seriously ill, he said.
Meanwhile, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the long-weekend including one on Saturday, five on Sunday and three on Monday.
Advertisement
Article content
The additional positive tests brings to 2,774 the number of cases in the two communities since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,677 have recovered, 48 people have died as a result of COVID and six others, who tested positive, died of other causes.
Public health officials say there are outbreaks at four farms. One of the outbreaks is at A.R.K Tobacco Farm in Langton where a public health management plan has been implemented. Officials expect to release further details about the other outbreaks this week.
There were 13 active cases of the virus in Haldimand and Norfolk as of Tuesday.
With respect to the vaccination program, 123,441 people had received their first dose as of Tuesday while 51,688 had received both doses of vaccine.
Norfolk Paramedics Chief Sarah Page, who is in charge of the vaccination rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk, said the pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably.
But that’s because many residents have received at least one shot.
Citing provincial statistics, Page said 75 per cent of eligible adults in the two communities have received one shot of vaccine while 67 per of eligible adults have received both doses.
However, in the 12 to 17 age category the vaccination rate hovers around the 44 and 45 per cent, she added.
The health unit has scheduled several pop-up vaccination clinics at fire halls throughout Haldimand and Norfolk over the next couple of weeks.
For a list of the times, dates and locations visit:
www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall