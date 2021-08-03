Vaccines are working but have their limits, acting MOH says

COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job of saving people from serious illness but aren’t stopping immunized people from spreading the virus, Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health says.

Article content

“That, I find rather discouraging because in the past we have relied on vaccines and immunization as means of controlling outbreaks but also eventually getting rid of the offending virus,” Dr. Alex Hukowich said Tuesday. “We were able to eliminate small pox and have come close to eliminating measles and polio because those vaccines protected people from becoming ill and prevented them from becoming carriers.

“Based on current information, that doesn’t seem to the case for the COVID vaccines.”

That means the virus isn’t going go away anytime soon and it has implications for the return to school in the fall especially for those students 12 and under. Hukowich said the latest information he has suggests a vaccine for that age group won’t be available until spring 2022.

“Right now, I’m rather pessimistic concerning what may or may not happen coming this fall,” Hukowich said. “Right now I have no reason to believe that this virus is going to start going away anytime soon.”

Hukowich predicts there will be small numbers of cases over the next several months.

Hukowich used the word ‘depressing’ to describe the potential future of the virus.

On a more positive note, Hukowich said the people who are testing positive, in large measure, are those who have not been immunized or not fully immunized.

Although no vaccine it perfect, it’s clear it is protecting people from becoming seriously ill, he said.

Meanwhile, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the long-weekend including one on Saturday, five on Sunday and three on Monday.