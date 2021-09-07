Vaccine passport plan prompts uptick in vaccination rates

Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health supports vaccine passports but it’s the consequences not the documentation that’s most significant.

“It is good that the province has made their announcement about vaccine passports,” Dr. Alex Hukowich said. “We’ve seen an uptick in the number of people coming in for their first doses which is perhaps the result of people getting some understanding that yes they are free to make their decisions about becoming immunized or not.”

But those decisions come with consequences and now those consequences have been identified some people are changing their minds, Hukowich said.

Hukowich said documentation proving receipt of vaccination has been available since the start of the vaccine rollout.

The provincial government last week announced a vaccine certificate program that makes vaccination mandatory for those looking to enter some indoor, non-essential services like restaurants and theatres. Since then, there has been an increase in those booking appointments to get their shots both provincially and locally.

“We have found, for the past week or so, that our rates of first doses are increasing,” Sarah Page, chief of the Norfolk Paramedics who is leading the vaccine rollout in the two communities, said. “We’ve had far more walk-ins both at our hospital and community-based pop-up clinics and a lot of those have been first doses.”

Some of the increase is due to the vaccine passports, but Page said local education efforts highlighting the dangers of the Delta variant are also helping.

The health unit on Tuesday said 132,738 vaccines have been administered so far and 59,866 people have been fully-vaccinated. That is they have received both doses of the vaccine.