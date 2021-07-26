Vaccine doses surpass the 120,000-mark
Mass vaccine clinics to be replaced by smaller venues
Article content
COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to a fire hall near you as the rollout in Haldimand-Norfolk transitions out of arenas and into smaller venues.
Advertisement
Article content
Public health officials announced Monday that the mass vaccination clinics at the Delhi Arena and the Cayuga Memorial Arena will be phased out in August. The last clinic at the Delhi Arena will be held Aug. 6 while Cayuga will be phased out prior to the Labour Day weekend.
Vaccine doses surpass the 120,000-mark Back to video
They will be replaced by clinics at smaller venues with the first taking place at the Selkirk fire hall on Aug. 4. That Selkirk clinic will be followed by clinics at the fire hall in Teeterville on Aug. 5; Fairground-Langton on Aug. 9 and Hagersville on August 10.
All of the fire hall clinics run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The transition to smaller clinics comes as public health officials announced that more than 120,000 doses have been administered across the two communities.
“We’re extraordinarily happy with our rollout,” Sarah Page, Norfolk Paramedics chief who is leading the vaccination program, said during a Monday morning news conference. “We rolled out our community vaccine program towards the end of February and in five months we have managed to deliver 120,000 doses in a rural-based population.”
The transition to small community-based clinics will enable the health unit to reach specific groups of residents including those reluctant to drive half-an-hour to Delhi or Cayuga, Page said.
The Norfolk General Hospital vaccine clinic will continue to operate albeit on a reduced schedule. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and walk-ins without appointments will be accepted.
Advertisement
Article content
Residents with a second dose appointment booked for August, September or October and who are 28 days past their first dose are encouraged to re-book their second dose appointment at an earlier date through the health unit’s online booking system at www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/ or hotline at 519-427-5903.
A total of 120,856 doses of vaccine have been administered so far and 49,856 residents have completed their vaccination series.
Meanwhile, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday stood at 2,731. Of those 2,666 have been resolved.
Public health officials recorded nine new cases of the virus over the past week including four on Sunday and two Saturday. There were 11 active cases in the two communities as of Monday.
Forty-eight people in Haldimand-Norfolk have died as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic while another six people, who tested positive for the virus, died of other causes.
The two communities are averaging about one new case of COVID-19 a day, Katherine Bishop-Williams, epidemiologist at the health unit, told reporters during Monday’s press conference.
Since May 31, many of the new positive tests added to the local caseload are COVID-19 variants of concerns.
“This highlights the importance of getting both doses and completing the vaccine series,” Bishop-Williams said. “We know that the variants of concern are more transmissible and that the best protection is to make sure you complete the vaccine series.”
One shot of vaccine is better than none and two shots are better than one, she added.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall