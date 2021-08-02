Vaccine clinics begin at fire halls

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will begin this week at some fire stations in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

Mass vaccination clinics at the Delhi arena and Cayuga Memorial Arena are being phased out and replaced by smaller venues.

Norfolk County Coun. Mike Columbus, who represents Delhi, was pleased with the move.

“Our hockey teams, skaters and recreational groups, both young and old, are looking forward to being back in the rink,” he said in a media release. “We are very happy that the vaccine rollout has progressed quickly and effectively to keep our community safe, and now allows everyone to get back to their favourite activities too.”

The last clinic at the Delhi arena will be Aug. 6, while the Cayuga clinic will be phased out prior to the Labour Day weekend.

A clinic at the Selkirk fire hall (38 Main St. W.) held on Aug. 4 will be followed by clinics at fire halls in Teeterville (186 Teeter St.) on Aug. 5, Fairground (722 Regional Rd. 28) on Aug. 9 and Hagersville (124 Main St. S.) on August 10. The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics.

All of the fire hall clinics run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.hnhu.org/popup to book an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The Norfolk General Hospital vaccine clinic will continue to operate, albeit on a reduced schedule. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and walk-ins will be accepted.

As of last Friday – the most recent report from the health unit – there were 2,734 positive COVID-19 results in Haldimand and Norfolk since the pandemic began.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

About 75 per cent of the population in Haldimand and Norfolk has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at about 66.6.