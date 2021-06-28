





Article content New cases of COVID-19 continue to be on the decline in Haldimand-Norfolk with only seven cases reported in the past week. Speaking during a weekly media conference call on Monday, Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams, an epidemiologist with the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit, said the rolling average now stands at 1.29 new cases per day, and only a handful of variants of concern were identified this week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccination uptake drives decrease in new COVID cases Back to video “The messaging continues to be that vaccination is working,” she said. “We are seeing a decrease in the number of active cases in our community as a result of the high uptake of the vaccine across the community. We are not at the finish line yet. We need to continue to see the vaccine program covering the community more broadly.” To date, about 72 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 37 per cent, or 24,000 people over the age of 18, are now fully vaccinated. As well, 35 per cent of youth have received a first dose so far.

Article content “We have multiple clinics going on including several popups this week at both The Aud in Simcoe and the Langton Arena to try to get different populations,” said Sarah Page, Norfolk’s chief paramedic officer and lead of the vaccine rollout team. Some clinics are offering appointments later in the day in an attempt to adjust for working families. Page noted that everyone over the age of 18 that is past 28 days since their initial Pfizer or Moderna injection is now eligible to receive a second dose. People who were given Astra Zeneca and are 56 days past the date of their first dose, are now eligible for any vaccine they choose to receive. “With the amount of vaccine coming in and the amount of clinics we are able to put through right now, we are in a very good position to have everyone fully vaccinated by the end of September at the latest,” Page said. “In august we’ll be focussing on all the second doses for youth before they go back to school.” Bishop-Williams encouraged residents to follow the health unit on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date on the availability of popup clinics. “It’s a way to reach youth and young adults to increase first-dose coverage,” she said. “If we compare statistics from the last couple of popups to our more regularly scheduled mass clinics, we can actually see the proportion of first doses is higher than we’ve been seeing for the last week or two. That’s really good news to mean that we’re not completely plateaued yet.”

Article content Dr. Alexander Hukowich, the interim acting medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk, said the federal government has put out a reference document with advice for people at varying stages of immunization. “The bottom line of their recommendations is that if you are fully immunized, you can safely participate in small groups, both indoors and outdoors, without masks and without the two-metre distancing,” Hukowich explained. He noted that fully immunized people attending larger gatherings should continue with pandemic health protocols because the immunization status of all the people at the gathering can’t be determined. “You’re much safer in those circumstances in terms of maintaining masking and the social distancing,” he said. “Those are quite reasonable recommendations for people to keep in mind.” bethompson@postmedia.com

