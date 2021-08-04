Vaccination rates increase for long-term care staff in H-N

Public health officials have provided clarification with respect to the vaccination rate of staff working in long-term care homes in Haldimand and Norfolk.

Figures reviewed by Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit staff over the past two weeks show vaccination rates among employees at long-term care homes increased by 10 per cent to 79 per cent over the past two weeks. The rate had previously been reported at being 64 per cent but public health officials said a review of the figures was needed to provide clarity.

Provincially, the rate of long-term care staff is above 90 per cent.

Health unit officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk over the previous 24-hour period on Wednesday morning. There were 12 active cases of the virus in the two counties as of Wednesday.

The new positive tests bring to 2,746 the number of cases in the two communities since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,680 have been resolved.

Since the start of the pandemic, 48 people have died of COVID-19 and six others, who had tested positive for the virus, died of other causes.

Public health officials say 52,681 people have received both doses of vaccine while 124,459 have received both doses.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a farm in Langton.

Officials said the outbreak is at A.R.K Tobacco Farm. A public health management plan has been implemented.

The health unit says 64.4 per cent of adults 18 and older in the two communities and 94 per cent of adults over 80 are fully vaccinated. Approximately 44 per cent of young people 12 to 17 years of age have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, health unit officials say 97 per cent of local cases in the past two months occurred among individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

The health unit has scheduled several pop-up vaccination clinics at fire halls throughout Haldimand and Norfolk over the next couple of weeks.

For a list of the times, dates and locations visit:

www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/ .

