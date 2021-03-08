Vaccination program well underway in Haldimand-Norfolk

“But I think, for now, public health measures will remain in force until we get more people in the broader community vaccinated,” Nesathurai said. “I remain concerned about variants of interest and we will continue to monitor that situation in the health district.”

As the vaccination program expands, Nesathurai is hopeful public health measures will be reduced in scope.

“We continue with these efforts recognizing that it will be months before everyone in the district who wants to get vaccinated will get vaccinated,” Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said. “In the meantime our focus must remain the same – on public health measures like maintaining social distance, not attending dining events outside the home, washing our hands and minimizing our contacts outside the home.”

The vaccination roll out in Haldimand-Norfolk is well-underway, but now is not the time to ease up on public health measures, says the medical officer of health for the two counties.

A case of the U.K. variant was discovered in Haldimand-Norfolk at the end of January.

Vaccination efforts in Haldimand-Norfolk have been focused on people in the province’s phase one priority including residents and those who work in long-term care, retirement homes and other congregate settings among others.

Nesathuari made the comments at a virtual media conference held Monday. He was joined by Norfolk Paramedic Services Chief Sarah Page, who is leading the vaccination program in the two counties.

Page said paramedics, working with other first-responders and health care workers, had a successful weekend administering almost 3,000 doses of the vaccine in Cayuga. Vaccinations were also administered to more than 440 people on the Mississuagas of the Credit First Nation on Saturday and Sunday.

As of Monday, public health officials had administered 9,490 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,580 people have received both doses or completed their vaccination series.

The Monday press conference was the first to be held following an announcement Friday that Nesathurai would be leaving the health unit as of May 21.

“I have not made any final decision,” Nesathurai said when asked about his future plans. “It has been a long year working through the pandemic.

“I have a lot of professional interests but I have not made a final decision.”

Nesathurai said the focus for him and others at the health unit over the next three months is to continue with the vaccination roll out, protect those living in congregate settings and to prepare for the arrival of migrant farm workers.

The timing of his departure, he said, is a good time for transition at the health unit.

Nesthurai has been the health unit’s medical officer of health for almost three years.

Meanwhile, the health unit has had discussion with the Ministry of Health as well as adjacent health units about what will happen following Nesathurai’s departure. Updates will be provided once details become available, a spokesperson for Norfolk County said.

