'Usual suspects' keep Norfolk firefighters busy
Crews respond to 18 fires so far this year
The ‘usual suspects’ have been keeping Norfolk firefighters busy in recent months
Firefighters have responded to 18 fires so far this year and almost all were easily preventable.
“We’ve had wood stove and furnace fires and we’ve also had some cooking fires and some that are electrical in nature, faulty wiring – all the usual suspects,” Cory Armstrong-Smith, Norfolk County’s fire prevention officer said. “But what makes these fires exceptional is the number.
“We’ve had two fires a week since January and that, by no means, is a good start to the year.”
Armstrong-Smith said that even he was shocked when he reviewed the reports highlighting this year’s fires.
“We get calls that come in and we know it’s a structure fire and we respond,” Armstrong-Smith said. “It’s only when you take a moment to look at the reports that you realize we’ve had a lot more fires than usual.”
The fires caused the loss of one house and three outbuildings but did not result in any loss of life or serious injury.
“A lot of the cooking fires might be the result of people doing more cooking because they’re spending more time at home,” he said. “Maybe they’re working at home and get distracted after putting something on the stove to cook.
The wood stove and furnace fires aren’t surprising because we had a cold spell. Still, they could have been prevented with proper maintenance, Armstrong-Smith said.
“A lot of people think it (a fire) is something that will never happen to them,” Armstrong-Smith said.
“People need to realize that it can happen to them and that a fire can start and spread quickly.”
Most fires can be prevented by being mindful and taking the time to make sure everything connected to your home is in good working order, said Armstrong-Smith.
“A lot of people will say their chimney or wood stove needs to be cleaned and say they’ll get around to it,” he said. “But they have to follow up with that and make sure they are cleaned.”
Fire prevention officers recommend purchasing only safety certified stoves and urge people to learn about the installation, care and safety before using them.
They also recommended hiring a professional technician to install the stove and chimney and have them inspected annually.
Meanwhile, residents are also urged to change the air filter in their furnace regularly, keep the furnace flue clear of obstructions and have it checked annually.
Other fire safety tips include never leaving your range or stove top unattended while cooking. As well, the cooking area should be kept clean.
Wearing short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves can also help prevent fires.
To prevent electrical fires, unplug heaters when they’re not in use and get rid of electrical devices that have damaged cords.
Residents are also urged to have smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of a home.
Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month.
