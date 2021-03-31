Article content

A Dunnville man faces new charges in connection with a two-vehicle crash near Hagersville March 11 that killed a 27-year-old woman.

Ashley Banner, a resident of the Mississauga of the Credit First Nation, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Dunnville man.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Upgraded charges against driver in fatal crash Back to video

Haldimand OPP report two vehicles were northbound on Highway 6 between Third Line and Fourth Line around 7 a.m. when the collision occurred. The vehicle Banner was in left the road and rolled several times, ejecting her.

Banner was unresponsive when paramedics arrived. Police report she died of her injuries in hospital March 14.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample, three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date at the court house in Cayuga.