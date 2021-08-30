Two sought in Jarvis break-in

Article content

Police have provided descriptions of two men wanted in connection with a break-and-enter at a business on Highway 6 in Jarvis on the weekend.

One man was wearing a light-coloured mask and an all-camouflage outfit. The second man was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants and black shoes.

Both men are described as six feet tall. They were spotted at the scene in a white Ford F150 pickup truck.

Haldimand OPP were alerted to the break-in around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.