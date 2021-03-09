Two 'self-rescue' after falling through ice

Article content

Police are urging people to use ‘common sense’ after two people fell through the ice at St. Williams on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Booth’s Harbour at just before 3 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two 'self-rescue' after falling through ice Back to video

The two people had managed to pull themselves from the icy water, said Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

“The good news here is that two people were able to self-rescue,” said Sanchuk, adding that one of the individuals was taken into custody by police due to a warrant for their arrest. He did not provide further details about the arrest.

Sanchuk used the incident to remind people to make their safety a priority.

“Please don’t roll the dice with your safety,” he said in a video posted to social media.

With warmer temperatures this week, people are urged to stay off the ice.

Sanchuk noted rescue situations also put first responders at risk.

Getting in the last bit of ice fishing “is not worth risking your lives and the lives of first responders,” Sanchuk said.