Two new restaurants proposed for Queensway property

Two new storefronts have been approved for a retail complex at the corner of Norfolk Street North and the Queensway West in Simcoe.

Norfolk council approved the official plan and zoning bylaw amendments required Tuesday to allow for the construction of two commercial buildings in the area of Staples, Shoppers Drug Mart, Bulk Barn and Boston Pizza.

Owner of the 5.7-acre parcel is Canadian Commercial Development of London.

In a report to the county, G. Douglas Vallee Ltd. of Simcoe – agent for the applicant – says the two buildings will have a total floor area of 6,870 square feet. Both buildings include restaurants with unspecified tenants. One of the buildings will feature “a commercial unit” with a square footage of 1,990 square feet.

Thursday, CCD partner Lee Greenwood would not divulge the identities of the restaurateurs seeking to establish a profile in Simcoe. He did say both are well-known and have outlets across the continent.

“There is an international hamburger-focused tenant for one,” Greenwood said. “I don’t think they’ve ever had a presence in Simcoe but they have a presence in other communities in North America.

“And the other is a chicken-sandwich focused enterprise started in the United States which came to Canada about five years ago and has some wildly-popular offerings.”

Vallee Ltd. planner Eldon Darbyson noted in his report that a tenant for the commercial unit hasn’t been identified yet.

The new buildings will be located near the south-west and westerly property lines. The county planning report says there is a moratorium on new development applications in Simcoe due to water-servicing issues. CCD will be allowed to proceed once adequate supply has been secured.