Two new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

A total of 1,410 cases have now been confirmed in Haldimand and Norfolk Counties since the pandemic began.

With the two new positive results, there are currently 26 active cases in the community. There have been 1,340 recoveries from the virus, 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Although there were no new cases reported at local schools, there have been several confirmed cases since students returned to in-class learning on Feb. 8.

Schools that have recently reported cases include Walsh Public School, Dunnville Secondary School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School.

Those testing positive have been directed to self-isolate, along with any family members who reside in the same household.

Just one outbreak remains ongoing at Grandview Lodge Long-Term Care in Dunnville, where one staff member tested positive on Feb. 18.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with nine more deaths attributed to the virus. There have been 296,173 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 6,893 deaths in Ontario.