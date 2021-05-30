Two new cases reported Sunday morning in Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Sunday morning two new cases of COVID-19, both involving Delhi residents.

There are 51 active cases of the virus in Norfolk and Haldimand Counties, which have seen a total of 2,643 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Of those 2,541 have recovered, while 45 people have died from complications attributed to a COVID-19 infection.

Another six people who had tested positive for the virus died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The seven-day rolling average – the average number of new cases per day over a seven day period – now stands at 5.43, but is calculated on a three-day delay due to lags in testing and reporting of results.

To date 56,764 vaccinations have been administered at hospital hub and mass community clinics, mobile clinics and in physician offices.

Across the province, 1,033 new cases were reported from Saturday, and 18 more people have died from complications due to COVID-19 bringing the death toll in Ontario to 8,744 since the pandemic began.