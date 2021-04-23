Article content

An investigation is underway after two people – a man and a woman – were found dead Thursday in a home in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP and county paramedics were summoned to a home at 33 Lynnwood Ave. around 8:45 a.m. to check on the well-being of the occupants.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two people found dead in Simcoe residence Back to video

“The Norfolk OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of both individuals, and once new information becomes available, an update will be provided,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release Friday.

“The investigation is continuing.”

Police have not disclosed the location of the investigation, but two sources on Lynnwood Avenue said Friday afternoon that it involves the home at 33 Lynnwood, immediately north of the Norfolk Arts Centre.

A man standing on the porch of the home Friday said he drove in from Montreal to be with his 77-year-old uncle, a resident of the address. The man, who declined to share his name, said his uncle is the father of the deceased male.

“He was a very nice man – a very nice guy,” the man said.

“My cousin was 38. I have no details about the woman.”

The visitor from Quebec said police have shared few details of what they know with the family.

“I have no idea,” he continued.

“It’s still under investigation. They still have his apartment sealed. We have not been allowed to go inside. We’re waiting for police to tell us what’s going on.”

Police said the deceased have been transferred to the Officer of the Chief Coroner of Ontario for post-mortem examinations.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com