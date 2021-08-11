Trio charged with drug, weapons offences

Reformer staff
Aug 11, 2021  •  42 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Norfolk OPP seized drugs, weapons and cash after police stopped a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road in Simcoe on Tuesday. Three people are facing charges. NORFOLK OPP PHOTO
Three people are facing a variety of charges including weapons and drug offences after being stopped by Norfolk OPP in Simcoe on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, an Ontario Provincial Police officer stopped a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody and a quantity of drugs, weapons and cash was seized by police.

A 39-year-old Woodstock man is facing charges for drug trafficking, weapons, firearm and ammunition possession, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer. He is also charged with driving without a licence and driving while having cannabis readily available.

A 28-year-old Norfolk County woman is facing drug trafficking and possession charges. She is also charged with possession of a weapon, possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 41-year-old Brantford man is facing charges for drug trafficking, weapons, firearm and ammunition possession, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer. He is also charged with five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

All are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

