Travale resigns from Norfolk Police Services Board

Former chair says resignation not related to report of complaint

The chair of the Norfolk County Police Services Board has stepped down at the same time the county’s mayor says the Ontario Civilian Police Commission is reviewing a complaint against him.

Dennis Travale of Simcoe, a former mayor of Norfolk County, has served as chair of the Norfolk PSB since the spring of 2019. Wednesday, Travale said he was unaware that a complaint has been lodged or that a review is underway.

“That’s not something I’m aware of,” Travale said Wednesday. “It did not factor into it (the resignation).

“I will let it lay. If they want to contact me, they can. It’s a moot question at this point.”

Wednesday, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, a member of the Norfolk PSB, said she was reluctant to comment on Travale’s departure or the way forward on the vacancy.

Chopp said notice of “a preliminary review” recently arrived in a letter to her from Ian Altman, manager of operations and registrar with the Ministry of the Attorney-General. Beyond that, the mayor had no further comment.

When it comes to reviews and investigations, the OCPC website says the commission “deals with inquiries and complaints concerning the conduct of chiefs of police, police officers, special constables and police services boards.

“The OCPC may investigate and inquire into the administration of a municipal police service, the manner in which policing services are being provided, and the policing needs of a municipality.

“In so doing, the OCPC may investigate and inquire into the conduct or work performance of…members of local police services boards.”

The OCPC media department did not confirm reports of the review by press time. There is no indication the review involves anything more than a complaint.