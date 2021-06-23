Transport Canada ready to seize boat
Owner has until July 11 to claim it
The clock is ticking down on the removal of a boat in Waterford that Transport Canada has deemed a potential navigation hazard.
The speedboat has been apparently abandoned in the Waterford Ponds according to a notice from Transport Canada on the Norfolk County website.
The notice, which is addressed “To the owner,” says the boat “is currently considered to be abandoned.” The notice goes on to say the owner has till July 11 to remove it.
The notice also mentions that the craft’s registration number is 50E60573.
Other than the reference to the Waterford Ponds, the precise location of the boat is not disclosed. The pond system includes the Waterford North Conservation Area on Mechanic Street, which is managed by the Long Point Region Conservation Authority. The Waterford North CA includes Pickerel Lake to the west and Bass Lake to the east.
The LPRCA also manages Rainbow Lake (home of Camp Trillium) on Thompson Road West, Willow Pond south of Pickerel Lake, and Trout Pond, also on Thompson Road West.
Wednesday, a spokesperson for the LPRCA said the authority has no knowledge of this craft and that it is unlikely to be located in a waterway under its management.
Section 39 of the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessel Act gives Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard the authority to seize abandoned and adrift vessels and dispose of them as they deem necessary.
“If the vessel has not been retrieved by the owner, Transport Canada will make every attempt to identify and notify the owner to retrieve their vessel,” Cybelle Morin, a spokesperson for Transport Canada, said in an email Wednesday. “This process includes cross-referencing any identification numbers with the existing registry.
“If no owner can be located and Transport Canada is able to determine that the vessel has been abandoned, Transport Canada will then issue a public notice to alert the owner and the community that action to retrieve and secure the vessel will be taken in 30 days. At that time and depending on the condition of the vessel, it may be sold or disposed of as appropriate.”
Transport Canada has provided an image of the speedboat in question. The owner is asked to retrieve it and – in so doing – report their actions to Transport Canada at 1-519-383-1863 or by email at nppont-ppnont@tc.gc.ca .
