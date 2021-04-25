Tillsonburg golf course open and busy despite pandemic restrictions

“The main thing is I’m here to support the business,” Van Poucke said. “We have to support our local businesses and I’m going to do that because I think it’s time.”

Tillsonburg resident Edward Van Poucke told the Woodstock Sentinel-Review he planned to meet friends at the course’s restaurant for lunch. Though he isn’t a regular at the course, he said he would have been out golfing if it hadn’t been booked solid.

The course opened Saturday despite a provincial government prohibition on organized outdoor recreation, in place until May 20 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Bridges at Tillsonburg appeared busy Saturday morning – its online system reported tee times for the day were fully booked – and golf carts were seen crisscrossing the property, located in the south end of Tillsonburg.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A request for comment from The Bridges at Tillsonburg owners was not returned Saturday afternoon.

“We’re not trying to make a political statement. We’re just doing what we think is right. No comment is my official comment,” co-owner Murray McLaughlin said Friday.

The course did make a statement in a Facebook post on Saturday: “On behalf of The Bridges At Tillsonburg we would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support. It’s been wonderful to witness our community and those who support our community come together and safely play the sport we all love so much.”

Tee times at the course were booked up for the weekend and into early next week according to the course’s online system, with as many as 48 tee times available per day.

It was unclear whether police had attended the golf course or issued any fines to golfers or course owners as of Saturday afternoon. A request for comment from police was not immediately returned.

The golf industry has maintained the sport is a safe form of outdoor recreation that’s vital for mental and physical health and has urged Queen’s Park to let them open.

Golf Ontario executive director Mike Kelly said he was aware of a small number of courses opening against pandemic restrictions, but urged courses to follow the rules and “be part of the solution.”

The Ontario government last week announced a new host of stay-at-home orders and restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations across the province spiked. While restrictions on outdoor playgrounds were later reversed, a ban on outdoor recreation – including golf courses and tennis courts – remains in effect until at least May 20.