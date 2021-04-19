Tillsonburg apartment fire displaces residents
A fire displaced residents of an apartment complex in Tillsonburg on Sunday night.
Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services arrived at Park Towers, 148 Concession Street E. shortly after 6 p.m. to find a third-floor apartment fully involved.
Tillsonburg fire crews were assisted by firefighters from Norfolk County Station 6 (Courtland).
“Everyone in the building was able to get out,” said Vanessa Devolin, acting deputy fire chief, in a media release.
Residents of the 47 units in the building gathered at the Annandale baseball diamonds before being transported by T:GO to the Tillsonburg Legion hall on Durham Street.
“The Town of Tillsonburg is very grateful to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 153 for graciously hosting residents affected by the fire,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar.
“Typically, in an evacuation situation, we would open the Tillsonburg Community Centre but in this case, Legion president Dianne Hodges just happened to be monitoring her scanner and quickly offered the facility.”
It is unclear when residents – most of whom are seniors – will be able to return to their apartments. As of Monday, 18 people were staying in area motels, with remaining residents sheltering with family and friends.
“The fire was limited to one apartment, however due to suppression efforts, the building received damage to the third floor, and significant water accumulation on the first and second floors,” says Devolin.
“The entire building was heavily affected by smoke and heat.”
A structural inspection was expected to take place on Monday.
Devolin confirmed that two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the suppression effort.
Victim Assistance Services of Oxford County and Oxford County Human Services will continue to support the displaced residents.
“This incident should remind all of us that emergencies can happen at any time,” said Devolin. “Fires do happen. It’s important to have a working smoke alarm, practice your escape route and ensure everyone in your household knows what to do in the event of an emergency.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.