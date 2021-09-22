TikTok trend damages schools

A social media activity has led to acts of vandalism at some area schools.

A new TikTok challenge called “Devious Licks” encourages youths to damage property within their school, with the student posting a video of their ‘devious’ act on the social media platform.

The actions have resulted in damaged or missing property, such as soap dispensers and hand dryers, in school washrooms, Delhi District Secondary School principal Stephen Wills wrote in a message sent to parents.

The damage has also left some washrooms unusable.

“As a result, our school is now monitoring bathroom access for all students, and has had to pay for repair and replacement of items out of school funds that would otherwise go towards improving student learning,” Wills said.

Dave Smouter, communications manager at the Grand Erie District School Board, said damage has also occurred at other schools in the area and elsewhere in the province.

Wills has appealed to DDSS parents to discuss the severity of the situation with their children.

“I am asking you to speak to your child(ren) about this issue,” he wrote. “Please know that Grand Erie is taking this situation seriously. This is considered vandalism and anyone caught will be issued school consequences including restitution and up to police involvement.”

Wills urges anyone with information to help identify the culprits to come forward. People can make anonymous reports via the Talking Locker at https://www.granderie.ca/schools/ddss.