Thwarting overdoses is a team effort
Local authorities mark International Overdose Awareness Day
Norfolk paramedics responded to 44 overdose calls through the first six months of this year.
This includes overdoses involving all substances, although the majority were related to opioids or opioid-contaminated substances.
“We continue to respond to a significant number of opioid-related medical emergencies – including overdoses – in our community,” Sarah Page, chief of paramedic services in Norfolk County, said Tuesday.
“We encourage everyone to follow public-health advice. Don’t use alone, be aware of mixing drugs and potential side effects, have naloxone available, and call 911if you or someone you know needs help.”
Overdosing and what to do about it were the focus of an open house Tuesday at the Simcoe detachment of the Norfolk OPP. The force and representatives of the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit met with interested members of the public outdoors for six hours as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Police were keen to reinforce the message that seconds are critical to turning around an overdose situation.
Insp. Rob Scott, interim chief of the Norfolk OPP, spoke about the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, federal legislation passed in 2017.
The law encourages people at the scene of an overdose – regardless of their circumstances – to pick up the phone and call for an ambulance whenever someone passes out due to substance abuse. The legislation, Scott said, extends broad immunity from criminal prosecution for individuals at the scene of a medical emergency.
“Our No. 1 goal is not to look for charges,” Scott said. “Our purpose is to get these people the medical attention they need. Overdoses are on the rise. We’re seeing it here and across the province.”
Far from seeking people to charge in these instances, Scott says all front-line members of the OPP carry the opioid antidote naloxone and are trained to administer it.
If police arrive at the scene of an overdose before paramedics, they will intervene and administer the life-saving treatment. The Norfolk detachment has reported on several occasions in recent years that their officers, through the use of naloxone, have saved the lives of individuals at the scene of an overdose.
Scott says securing public health and safety during the opioid crisis is a team effort, one which includes the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
The health unit not only provides free naloxone and instructions on how to use it, it also runs a clean needle exchange to stem the spread of blood-borne illnesses and other harms from sharing hypodermics.
Heidy VanDyk, acting general manager of Norfolk and Haldimand’s health and social services division, reported Tuesday that all harm-reduction programs in the two counties handed out 110,000 clean needles in 2020. Of these, the health unit was responsible for 37,000.
VanDyk added that opioid users in Norfolk can have their street drugs tested for potentially toxic substances such as fentanyl and carfentanil – two leading causes of overdose deaths — at the Water Street methadone clinic in Simcoe.
Finally — for those dependent on opioids who want to kick the habit and take back their lives — Van Dyk said the health unit is there to help. She suggests dialing the health unit substance abuse hotline at 519-426-7160 ext. 3218. As an alternative, Community Addiction and Mental Health Services of Haldimand-Norfolk is ready to help at 519-426-8760.
