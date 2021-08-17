There were three new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit over the past 24 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As of Tuesday, there were 14 active cases.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,767 positive results. A total of 2,699 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities, as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The health unit has administered 127,217 doses of the vaccine and there are now 55,044 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 141,788, which translates to 76.4 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 69.4. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at seven person while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 23.6.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Pop-up clinics at various fire stations have been successful and four more are planned, including Courtland (Tuesday), Jarvis (Thursday), Lowbanks (Aug. 24) and Port Rowan (Aug. 26).

All will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with walk-ins accepted.

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.

On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 348 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the first day there have been less than 500 cases since Aug. 11.

There were 10 deaths reported from Monday, including six that were revealed through an ongoing review of deaths during the pandemic. There have now been 9,428 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 127 patients in ICUs.

There have now been 20,254,502 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 40,626 doses were administered on Monday. In Ontario, 9,612,865 people are fully vaccinated.