Three new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk
Article content
After seeing a spike on Tuesday in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Wednesday just three new cases.
The area started the week with one new case on Monday before 10 positive cases were reported Tuesday.
Three new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video
Despite a reduction in new cases, Haldimand and Norfolk’s active case count went from 49 on Tuesday to 51 on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began there have been 1,516 confirmed cases with 1,421 of those resolved.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
Schools have been a source for recent cases.
The Grand Erie District School Board website indicates there was a new case at Mapleview Elementary School in Dunnville on Sunday, the third case that has been reported at the school in the past week.
Also, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board reported new cases at Notre Dame in Caledonia on Monday and St. Michael’s in Dunnville on Sunday.
Advertisement
Article content
The case at Notre Dame was the second in less than a week and the case at St. Michael’s was the sixth in the past week. The latest case at St. Michael’s involved a person who had no contact within the school since it was not open during the period of communicability.
Due to the high number of positive cases, St. Michael’s School is closed temporarily until March 22.
There are no ongoing outbreaks at retirement or long-term care homes.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 14,170 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,613 completed vaccinations. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Public Health Ontario reported on Wednesday 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
With 14 more deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,187.
Latest statistics indicate that more than one-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province. A total of 1,301,334 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday with 290,659 Ontarians fully vaccinated.