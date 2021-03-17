Three new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

After seeing a spike on Tuesday in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Wednesday just three new cases.

The area started the week with one new case on Monday before 10 positive cases were reported Tuesday.

Despite a reduction in new cases, Haldimand and Norfolk’s active case count went from 49 on Tuesday to 51 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,516 confirmed cases with 1,421 of those resolved.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Schools have been a source for recent cases.

The Grand Erie District School Board website indicates there was a new case at Mapleview Elementary School in Dunnville on Sunday, the third case that has been reported at the school in the past week.

Also, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board reported new cases at Notre Dame in Caledonia on Monday and St. Michael’s in Dunnville on Sunday.