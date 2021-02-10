Three new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit Wednesday, bringing the number of known, active cases in the area down to 49.

A new case was confirmed with a connection to Boston Public School on Tuesday. Grand Erie District School Board said the person was not in school when they were believed to be communicable and is now isolating at home.

“Our school is open and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow,” said a message from the board.

The board also reminded families that Grand Erie custodians disinfect the school each night and that all students must conduct a COVID-19 screening each day before entering the school.

Of the 1,375 lab-confirmed cases recorded by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit so far, 1,283 people are considered recovered and 38 people have died.

According to the health unit’s website, the cases are broken down as follows:

In Haldimand: Hagersville 145; Dunnville 139; Caledonia 122; Jarvis 51; Cayuga 31; Selkirk 31; and Fisherville 9.