Thousands turn out for Friday the 13th

Susan Gamble
Aug 13, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation
  1. Ron Humphrey and his wife Jenn from Sarnia enjoy the sights in Port Dover on Friday 13th. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  2. Paul Ashley of Mississauga cools down with some ice cream after driving down to take in the festivities at Port Dover's Friday the 13th biker gathering. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  3. OPP were directing bikes and cars in a loop around the Main Street in Port Dover on Friday 13th which was closed to motorcycles and cars to give pedestrians more room to move around as a COVID-19 precaution. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  4. Numbers were way down as former attendee's said the numbers were about 1/4 of a usual attendance at the Port Dover Friday 13th biker gathering. Rather than have bikes parked down the middle of the main drag, they were put into side streets and lots, giving pedestrians much more room to walk. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  5. Well it's Friday the 13th in Port Dover, so a fitness class from the Port Dover Dance Babes wearing Kangoo Jumps doesn't seem out of the question. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  6. Numbers were way down as former attendee's said the numbers were about 1/4 of a usual attendance at the Port Dover Friday 13th biker gathering. Rather than have bikes parked down the middle of the main drag, they were put into side streets and lots, giving pedestrians much more room to walk. One longtime attendee Dennis Anilowski said "this is just nothing, 10,000 bikes at best, sometimes there have been more than 100,000" (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  7. A hot and sweaty day inn Port Dover according to Mike Moulton's French Mastiff Sherman. Numbers were way down as former attendee's said the numbers were about 1/4 of a usual attendance at the Port Dover Friday 13th biker gathering. Rather than have bikes parked down the middle of the main drag, they were put into side streets and lots, giving pedestrians much more room to walk. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  8. Gary Baker, defines what a regular means when it comes to attending bike gatherings like the Friday 13th in Port Dover. Baker, from Corunna 72 years old, says he, "come here every year," now driving a Harley with a sidecar, Baker says he's been to 48 Daytona Bike Weeks, and 16 Sturges festivals "I've been across the country," on his bike. Numbers were way down as former attendee's said the numbers were about 1/4 of a usual attendance at the Port Dover Friday 13th biker gathering. Rather than have bikes parked down the middle of the main drag, they were put into side streets and lots, giving pedestrians much more room to walk. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  9. A decked out trike cruses down the street at the Friday the 13th festivities in Port Dover. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  10. Numbers were way down as former attendee's said the numbers were about 1/4 of a usual attendance at the Port Dover Friday 13th biker gathering. Rather than have bikes parked down the middle of the main drag, they were put into side streets and lots, giving pedestrians much more room to walk. One longtime attendee Dennis Anilowski said "this is just nothing, 10,000 bikes at best, sometimes there have been more than 100,000" (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  11. Dennis Anilowski of Stoney Creek, gets his cake and eats it too, wearing a Harley-Davidson MotorCycles mask to the Friday the 13 biker gathering in Port Dover. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  12. Jay White an OPP officer directs traffic in Port Dover on the Friday the 13th biker rendezvous in the small port town. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP gave an estimate of 30-35,000 attendance down from pre-COVID meetups of over 100,000 in the town. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  13. OPP officers direct traffic in Port Dover on the Friday the 13th biker rendezvous in the small port town. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP gave an estimate of 30-35,000 attendance down from pre-COVID meetups of over 100,000 in the town. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  14. Norah Spades and Brendan "Jitterbug" James of "The Vaudevillian" perform on the main Street in Port Dover during the Friday the 13th biker rendezvous in the small port town. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP gave an estimate of 30-35,000 attendance down from pre-COVID meetups of over 100,000 in the town. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  15. Not sure this is the best way to transport your pooch on a bike, but it looks practiced air the Friday the 13th biker rendezvous in Port Dover. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  16. Kevin Brockbank of Hamilton settles in on his bike to watch the unending parade of bikers cruising through the small town of Port Dover during the Friday the 13th biker rendezvous. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  17. Lots of bikes in Port Dover on Friday the 13th. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP gave an estimate of 30-35,000 attendance down from pre-COVID meetups of over 100,000 in the town. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
  18. Michael Buchkovsky of Toronto, cannot believe his eyes as he asks in delight, "what is it," as Giusseppe Agrippa of Vaughan rolled up in his fully custom built 3 cylinder diesel chopper had the crowd at Port Dover enthralled. (Mike Hensen/Postmedia Network)
PORT DOVER It may have started slowly but Port Dover’s Friday the 13th gathering picked up speed as the day wore on.

Thousands of bikers streamed into the beach town from all over southern Ontario, pumping up the local economy and mingling with other bike enthusiasts.

“We’re here to check out the bikes, check out the women and get something to eat,” said Oliver Beer from Whitby.

“We’ll add to the local economy.”

Beer and his buddy, Justin Weightman, made the two-and-a-half hour drive on a Ducati XDiavel and a Triumph Bonnaville and were keeping an eye on the weather.

“We definitely don’t want to ride back in the rain,” said Weightman.

Where once motorcycles lined the downtown, the space was blocked off and dedicated to walkers on Friday with the bikes lining side streets where viewers still strolled to have a look.

As Giuseppe Agrippa eased his odd-looking, low-riding motorcycle into a parking spot, he was followed by a crowd of enthusiasts who recognized something unusual.

“It’s different,” said Agrippa about his extremely custom-made copper-fitted diesel bike, adding that a crowd generally gathers wherever he goes.

“Every part on it is hand-made and it took two to three years to build.”

Along with bikes, one of the biggest draws in Dover is the chance to get a souvenir that marks the day.

All sorts of stores offer their own designs for T-shirts and most have dedicated customers who return each Friday the 13th.

“Our t-shirts are collectors,” said Elaina Pring, owner of On the Fringe Leather where there was an enormous lineup outside the door.

“Everyone lines up for their shirts, patches and pins. They come to Dover and want something to say they were here.”

This year’s design included the words “COVID Ride” and “Screw COVID”.

Pring said pandemic protocols were strict in her store.

“Everybody has to wear a mask and we’re only having 10 people at a time in the store. The safety issues are really important to us.”

At Noveau Orie, a women’s clothing store on the main street, t-shirt sales were taken outside to the sidewalk.

“We ordered a lot,” said Brett Millard who was busy selling the shirts.

“I’m not worried about the rain. It always works out and people sometimes buy them the next year when we sell any leftovers for a discount.”

Eateries, food trucks and convenience stores were all doing a brisk business as well.

The Circle K store also took coolers of drinks, chips and candy to the street to get closer to the crowd.

“We do a great business every Friday the 13th,” said assistant manager Diksha Mehta.

“It was exceptional in 2018 when there were about 80,000 bikers and we expect it to get closer to that again this year.”

With the volume of traffic and many bikers wearing their club vests, the OPP also made sure police officers and auxiliary members were in attendance at every turn.

“Mother Nature is cooperating a little bit,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP, noting that a prediction of rain through the day seemed to have discouraged many riders.

“This morning the numbers were way down. At 8 a.m., we saw about 15 motorcycles. Since then the weather has changed dramatically.”

By 1 p.m., Sanchuk said estimates were 30,000 to 35,000 people had arrived, although some of those grabbed their “milestone” t-shirt and turned around for home.

Sanchuk said the main goal of the police is to ensure the safety of the crowd and those on the road to and from the event.

“We want them to get home to their families.”

Friday afternoon, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Hagersville. The crash, which also involved two other vehicles, occurred on Highway 6 between First Line and Main Street.  It’s not known if the motorcyclist had attended or was enroute to Port Dover.

