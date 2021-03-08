This week's unusually warm forecast is the ultimate anti-freeze

You’ve heard of the big chill? Well, get ready for the opposite this week – the big warmup.

Environment Canada was calling for some unseasonably mild temperatures for the week ahead, starting with a predicted high of 10 C on Monday and Tuesday. That compares to an average high on past March 8s of 2.3 C.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny, forecasters say.

The federal weather agency is calling for a high of 11 C on both Wednesday and Thursday (the average highs for March 10 is 2.8 C, for March 11 it’s 3C). Midweek will also bring showers on both days.

The spell of double-digit highs brings an unofficial close to what some call “Farch” – the period of grey, dismal, cold days when it’s hard to tell whether February has ended and March has begun.