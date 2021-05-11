This month may break cold weather record in Norfolk
Frost warnings concern crop farmers
Farmers are working to prevent late-spring frost from damaging crops as temperatures dip at night.
“I reached out to a couple farmers, they are concerned for sure,” said Larry Davis, a director at the Ontario Federation of Agriculture for Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk. “The farmers have been planting sweet corn covered under plastic, the frost will slow it down but it won’t kill it.”
Davis, who operates a dairy farm while growing soybeans, corn, wheat and hay, explains it’s crucial that crops are planted at the proper time so they can be ready for harvest.
However, this has become a challenging process with the temperature swings. “I’ve been around for many years and this is not normal,” Davis says.
With spring being a transitional season, temperature fluctuations are to be expected towards the end of May.
Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng explains the Norfolk region is on its way to experiencing the coldest May on record since 1967. The average temperature in May 1967 was 9.2 degrees Celsius. To date, this month has an average temperature of 9.5 C with more than two weeks remaining in the month.
“Right now, we are looking at the lowest seasonal temperatures, it’s been like that since the 5th,” said Cheng. “Let’s hope for the farmers’ sake that the next 21 days will look brighter.”
The temperature swings are expected to proceed towards the end of May. Environment Canada has issued several frost advisory warnings this month, the most recent issued Tuesday. The forecast also suggests frost might strike on Wednesday as well.
Sharon Judd, who runs a strawberry growing operation in Norfolk County, has been preparing for frost prevention since the start of the season.
“Frost is a regular occurrence on the farm and we prepare for it,” said Judd. “It’s just part of growing that crop and being a good steward is to know what the weather is doing all the time and how to protect your crop.”
Judd performs a method known as solid set irrigation, which is a process of applying continuous water set to zero degrees on the crops overnight where temperature is at its coolest. The water forms an ice coating around the exterior of the plant and protects it from being damaged from the frost. The farmer is required to apply more water to keep the layer of ice from freezing the plant itself.
Other frost protection methods include the use of wind machines and plant coverings.