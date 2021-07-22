Third straight day of one new COVID-19 case in Haldimand-Norfolk

For the third consecutive day, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Thursday one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Article content

With the three cases this week, active cases now sit at 10, up one from Wednesday.

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,725 positive results. A total of 2,661 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 118,839 doses of the vaccine, an increase of just 533 doses from Wednesday. There are now 47,950 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 132,597, which translates to 74.8 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated now sits at 62.6. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 12.2 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 25.2.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccine appointments can be booked through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.

In a release sent out on social media Tuesday, the HNHU explained that due to declining case numbers, daily COVID-19 updates will only be provided Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 185 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There were seven deaths reported from Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,307.

There have now been 18,604,169 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 125,166 doses were administered on Wednesday. In Ontario, 8,272,485 people are fully vaccinated.