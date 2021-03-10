More than 10,000 vaccine doses administered in H-N

Those over 80 without family doc can contact health unit for appointment

More than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk, the local health unit reported Wednesday.

The total is 10,129 doses with 1,580 completed vaccinations.

In a release sent out on Tuesday, the HNHU is asking anyone aged 80 or older and any high-risk health care workers who do not have a family physician in Haldimand or Norfolk or who do not have a family physician at all, to call or email the vaccination team to make an appointment for a vaccination.

Call 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to make an appointment.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/emswu8a for a full list defining what constitutes a high-risk health care worker.

The HNHU reported on Wednesday five new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared late Tuesday at Strawberry Tyme Farms near Simcoe.

A public health management plan has been implemented at the farm operation, the health unit said in a release. No further details were provided.