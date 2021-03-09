





Share this Story: Thief committed crimes to feed fentanyl addiction

Thief committed crimes to feed fentanyl addiction Photo by Susan Gamble

Article content A Norfolk man feeding his fentanyl addiction by breaking into cars and shoplifting in Simcoe was jailed but received extra ‘pandemic credit’ for the time he already had served. Eric Leroy Smith, 37, pleaded guilty in Ontario Court to a string of offences he committed last year until he was finally re-arrested and not released. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thief committed crimes to feed fentanyl addiction Back to video Smith pleaded guilty to 14 offences beginning with cars and a garage on Yeager Avenue in Simcoe where he stole or tried to steal items in January 2020. His activities were caught on surveillance cameras and, at one point, he was stopped by a homeowner. Under orders to appear in court in late February, Smith instead was seen stealing from Walmart and later, $140 of meat from a grocery store. A few days later police responded to reports of someone breaking into vehicles along Kent Street South and found Smith sitting in someone’s car with the doors open and the horn blasting. He had a stolen chequebook, had tried to steal some tools that night from a Norfolk South garage and prowled on a John Street house.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Smith was arrested but released in March and a week later was seen lifting two bottles of cologne worth $351 from Shoppers Drug Mart. He was located and arrested in May at Walmart since he was under orders to avoid it. In August, already on multiple release orders, Smith broke a car window and stole a purse from inside. The owner of the purse yelled and contacted police, who converged on the area and, with the help of other citizens, tracked down Smith. He pleaded guilty to breaking probation orders, breaking release orders, two counts of break and enter, attempted theft, six counts of theft under $5,000, failure to attend court, trespassing at night on a dwelling house, and committing mischief. Smith’s lawyer said his client had been essentially homeless and couch-surfing for a year due to his addiction. “Since in custody, he’s had to dry out and recognizes he needs to clean up his life,” Shawn Swarts said. Justice Aubrey Hilliard said Smith’s crimes were in keeping with someone in the throes of fentanyl addiction and noted his sentence brought up an issue of how judges should credit those who deliberately continue to break the law during the pandemic. “Some are of the view that when people are initially released but … continue to breach, they shouldn’t get enhanced credit,” said Hilliard. “But we’ve been told over and over – and it’s not through any fault of the correctional services – there are very significant restrictions placed on detainees.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hilliard mentioned how a person incarcerated is immediately isolated for 14 days and how, due to reduced resources many only get out of their cells for an hour of yard time every 48 hours. “I consider another factor and that’s the access to services for a person who struggles with substance abuse has been strained.” The judge bumped up Smith’s time served to the equivalent of nine months and placed him on probation for the next two years. During that time he’s not to go near the homes of any of his victims, or Walmart, the Real Canadian Superstore or Shoppers Drug Mart in Simcoe. He’s also to get counselling for substance abuse. “I have a feeling that I warned you last time but I’m going to warn you again,” said Hilliard. “If you come back to criminal court … you’ll go to jail for longer and longer periods of time.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







News Near Simcoe