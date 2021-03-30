





Share this Story: 'There was no outbreak,' farmer says

'There was no outbreak,' farmer says Grower takes issue with health unit's handling of case Photo by Monte Sonnenberg / Simcoe Reformer

Article content Eleven days after declaring a farm outbreak at Berlo’s Best Sweet Potatoes, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced it in a brief news release. But farmer Peter VanBerlo says “there was no outbreak on this farm.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'There was no outbreak,' farmer says Back to video VanBerlo, running Canada’s largest sweet potato farm with family, says a false positive test for one of his Jamaican workers ended up putting him in a dispute with the local medical officer of health and costing him between $15,000 and $18,000. It also cost his workers, who had to quarantine instead of work, and VanBerlo said the men – many who are considered family friends and have been coming to his farm for decades – were treated like second-class citizens. “They got fed (during their quarantine) but it wasn’t food they like. And they were mandated to stay in their rooms and not come out. They’re treated like they’re not smart enough to social distance or go for a walk.” Meanwhile, he said, MOH Shanker Nesathurai has used Section 22 of the Health Protection Act to add extra rules for farm workers in Norfolk that far exceed those in neighbouring counties.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Last year, Nesathurai set out a controversial rule that only three workers could live in a bunkhouse during their quarantine period, regardless of the size of the facility, Recently, the health unit informed farmers that workers who fly in to Canada together can’t bus to farms together. Workers must be transported to the farm or place of quarantine by private vehicle with a maximum of three workers per vehicle. The health unit says the rules are in place to prevent outbreaks on area farms. An outbreak is declared if just one worker tests postive at a farm. A mass outbreak on a Norfolk farm last year resulted in 200 workers infected with COVID-19 and one man dying of the virus. In a media conference call on March 22, Nesathurai said migrant farm workers have a higher risk of COVID-19 than the general population. He said there had been five COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks resulting in 10 positive cases. Workers at 22 farms were impacted. The rules make farming, which relies on critical timing and weather, more chancy than ever, said VanBerlo. “Agriculture goes by the calendar. You have to plant at a certain time, keep stuff growing and get the crop off at a certain time. If you’re late, you don’t get the yield and maturity or the crop can be lost. “It’s so important that we do everything just right and the cost to us is the same whether you get half a yield or an abundance of yield. But the pandemic means we have to plan for extra expenses and extra time.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content VanBerlo normally takes on 100 workers through the season so he calculated months in advance the arrival of his first crew of 12 for bunkhouses that have individual, lockable bedrooms that would normally hold 30 men. The crew all got negative COVID tests in Jamaica before they could get on a flight, arrived in Toronto and were tested again where the single positive test was found. VanBerlo wasn’t allowed to isolate just that worker or quarantine him on the farm. He took 10 workers to the Best Western in Brantford because it had a meal plan that would assure they were fed, even though he wondered how the man could have COVID after getting a negative test in Jamaica. “On March 11, when we heard about the test, our health unit representative said we had to put something in the paper to say there was an outbreak at the farm. I said where was the outbreak? There was a positive case and he ended up in a Brantford hotel?” Then VanBerlo got suspicious. The workers had been given test kits at the airport and were supposed to retest for COVID after 10 days. VanBerlo hired someone to help them through the test process but the worker who had tested positive was told not to submit a test. “What? The health unit said because he was positive he would just test positive again, but I said I’d like to see you do the test and he did.” At first the health unit asked for the worker to mark his test, but VanBerlo asked him to simply put it with the others. “It made me believe the health unit was looking for a positive test.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Lo, and behold, we got the test results through a code and all 10 were negative.” VanBerlo told his relieved worker and immediately tried to get the men out of quarantine and to the farm, calling his representative’s emergency number and, finally, Dr. Nesathurai’s cell phone. “I said he tested negative so all this aggravation and inhumane treatment and expense is for nothing and all I was told was to put a notice in the paper about the outbreak at the farm. “There was no outbreak. I wasn’t going to publicize an outbreak at my farm that wasn’t true.” VanBerlo even got a lawyer involved to insist the health unit couldn’t publicize the ‘non-outbreak.’ But, on March 23, the day when Norfolk farmers held a large tractor rally to protest the stricter-than-the-rest-of-the-province rules, the health unit sent out a two sentence announcement that there was an outbreak at Berlo’s Best Sweet Potatoes. There was no mention that the outbreak had been declared 12 days earlier or of any possibility of a false-positive. The health unit offered no comment when contacted on Friday. “I’m so frustrated,” said the farmer. “I need to stay on their good side because I need another crew but all these rule-makers eat every day and we’re putting food on their tables and they don’t seem to care.” VanBerlo said the cost of quarantining the men, expanding his bunkhouses, paying for extra airport transportation and even forking out for airline tickets that can’t be used because of pandemic foul-ups in other countries is all being borne by farmers. “But all these costs mean the price of food is going to go up.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe