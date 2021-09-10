The Sheepdogs, Jim Cuddy return to Norfolk

Article content

The Sheepdogs and Jim Cuddy will be returning to Norfolk this month as part of the Concerts in the Vineyard music series.

Concerts in the Vineyard is a partnership between Burning Kiln Winery and Waterford Old Town Hall.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Sheepdogs, Jim Cuddy return to Norfolk Back to video

The provincial government is providing $162,500 for the 10-part concert series through its recently announced 2021 Reconnect Festival and Event Program.

Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 16 Jim Cuddy concert. Cost is $69.95 plus tax.

Tickets for The Sheepdogs concert on Sept. 29 go on sale Sept. 10 at noon. Cost is $68 plus tax.

Both concerts will be held from 7-9 p.m. at Burning Kiln Winery near St. Williams.

To purchase tickets go to www.burningkilnwinery.ca/concerts-in-the-vineyard.