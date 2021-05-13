





The judge's dilemma: Should defiant Church of God be forced shut?

Article content The “toxic environment in Aylmer,” created as a provocative preacher and his congregation defy public-health orders during the pandemic, is weighing heavily on the judge deciding how to punish the church. “This whole situation has turned a small community in Southwestern Ontario into a cauldron of hostility, one neighbour against another, and I am deeply concerned about how that’s happened,” said Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas, who last month found the Church of God (Restoration) in Aylmer, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and an assistant pastor in contempt of Ontario’s emergency COVID-19 orders. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The judge's dilemma: Should defiant Church of God be forced shut? Back to video “My fervent hope is that somehow we can get things back to normal, if I can put it that way, or pick up those pieces so they can return to the peaceful and quiet community they were at one time.” Thomas’s comments came Thursday, near the end of a virtual court hearing over whether he should padlock the church and slap the corporation and its pastors with hefty fines of more than $100,000 for repeatedly flouting emergency public-health restrictions by holding large indoor church services.

Article content While the judge was in one Elgin County community, St. Thomas, listening to arguments from the Crown and the church’s lawyer, dozens of Church of God congregants gathered Thursday in another Elgin County town, Aylmer, again defying the interim pandemic law. The judge will release his ruling Friday morning. But he signalled during Thursday’s hearing that he held no illusions about Hildebrandt’s motivation. Lisa Bildy, the church’s lawyer, tried to portray Hildebrandt as a reluctant leader of the anti-regulation movement who was just searching for a way to keep his deeply religious community together while being persecuted by the media, the community, the police and government. The judge wasn’t buying it. “He’s chosen to be the face, front and centre, to this movement,” Thomas said. “(The church has) positioned itself front and centre to lead civil disobedience in regard to the regulations.” He added: “Pastor Hildebrandt understands how the press works and he understands that this kind of coverage gives him an ability to speak to others that might be following the movement he seeks to lead.” Bildy replied that “sometimes leaders are made whether they choose to be or not,” adding: “While I don’t condone the violation of court orders, there needs to be a voice out there for constitutional freedoms. Pastor Hildebrandt accepted that role.” With a provincewide shutdown order put in place last month as the pandemic’s third wave was cresting, churches were allowed to have indoor services, but with no more than 10 people.

Article content Hildebrandt, assistant pastor Peter Wall and the church were found in contempt on April 30, five days after holding one of several recent large indoor church services at the John Street building. The church was also slapped with an interim order in February to stop it from having large services and to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act, the emergency law restricting indoor gatherings. Within 48 hours of being held in contempt, Hildebrandt filled the church on May 2, and again last Sunday, May 9. Crown counsel Connie Vernon told Thomas that over the past two Sundays, Aylmer police saw more than 200 people enter the building. During his sermons, Hildebrandt boasted that he would continue to defy the emergency orders, questioned the existence of the virus, calling the pandemic “a made-up thing,” and encouraged his followers not to comply with public-health measures. He also urged police to “plaster me” with tickets. The London Free Press heard audio of Hildebrandt’s May 9 sermon, in which he said: “I have no idea what the court is going to say. But we are not giving up. We are going on.” Vernon argued that the church corporation should be fined $100,000, while Hildebrandt and Wall each be fined $10,000. And she asked the church be locked up – and that it not be allowed to re-open even if capacity restrictions were eased, but only once all restrictions are lifted. “This is the only way to stop them from holding services with hundreds of people in attendance,” she said.

Article content Bildy, the defence lawyer, conceded the contempt convictions couldn’t be defended by a constitutional argument slated to be heard in October in St. Thomas involving the Church of God and two other churches challenging the pandemic restrictions. But, she told Thomas, the government’s actions were in response to “an unprecedented, long-term experiment on the populace, one that does not have a clear exit strategy and one which has not yet been proven in court to be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.” Bildy went through a long history of church activities – often portraying the church as a victim. The church is a way of life for the traditional low-German-speaking congregation members who often met there three times a week, she said. But Bildy said the community hasn’t been as kind. She portrayed the Aylmer police as “heavy-handed” and “toxic” while neighbours in Aylmer acted as “stalking informants” reporting every infraction. She told Thomas that a certain segment of the town tried to interrupt a service in December and Hildebrandt and church members have been subject to ongoing harassment. What was being proposed in fines and lock-up, she said, was “draconian” and “outrageous.” Meanwhile, Aylmer has been identified as a pandemic hotspot for illness, has been subject to outbreaks and was given enhanced access to vaccines. Earlier this week the town’s police chief told The Free Press he has concerns for his officers’ safety amid “escalating” tensions with churchgoers. Late last month a man was charged with obstructing police at the church and another was charged criminally after charging at a journalist standing near the property.

Article content This would not be the first time fines have been levied against a church defying court orders. In February, Trinity Bible Chapel in Waterloo Region and six elders were fined $38,000 and ordered to pay $45,000 in legal costs. Thomas is expected to deliver his decision Friday. With files from Free Press reporter Heather Rivers jsims@postmedia.com twitter.com/JaneatLFPress Pastor Henry Hildebrandt’s most recent service at Aylmer’s Church of God was just four days ago and LFP reporter Heather Rivers was able to hear audio of it. Here’s some of what Hildebrandt said: ON THE COURTS: “I have no idea what the court is going to say. But we are not giving up. We are going on.” Hildebrandt and an assistant pastor had recently been found in contempt for holding church services that breach Ontario laws designed to slow COVID-19 spread. ‘COUNTRY PREACHER’: “(We have been) very complacent. We have taken it totally for granted that we don’t have to do anything about (sinful things); it will all be well. Meanwhile while we slept through all kinds of abortion (and people thought it’s) all good – that education is all good. There is all kinds of dirt into the education thing. I am sorry. I am just a plain country preacher but all this dirty stuff while we were sleeping – it isn’t (going to happen) anymore, that’s it.” The remark was greeted with loud applause from the congregation, who at times cheered for several minutes straight. ‘THANK YOU LIARS’ “I am sorry I have to say it like this but I don’t trust a single thing they are saying: Just two more weeks (of lockdown), just four more weeks, thank you liars, because I have no idea what you mean by that – other than you are tricking us. And you aren’t tricking us, you aren’t tricking us.” ‘THE SHEEP’: Hildebrandt also talked about a “divorce” from those who “have nothing in mind but to hurt the sheep” – the meaning of the sheep reference was unclear, but he may have been referring positively to his own congregation. He then added: “The sheep are growing horns.”

