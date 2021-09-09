This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: The day everything changed

The day everything changed 20 years later, residents recall 9/11 terrorist attack Photo by Contributed

Article content The 9/11 terror attack was an international punch to the gut, in part, because New York City is a cosmopolitan community with a large, transient population from around the world.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Few communities in North America were spared the impact. Citizens from all over the continent – including Norfolk County – were in the city of 8.5 million 20 years ago this Saturday when terrorists hijacked four jetliners on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The day everything changed Back to video Two of the planes were crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan, killing nearly 3,000, injuring an estimated 25,000, and inflicting long-term health effects on first responders and other front-line workers who dealt with the aftermath. “It touched a nerve,” said Brock Pennington, a native of Simcoe who was working as a digital editor at Columbia University at the time. “It’s like a nerve you don’t ever want to touch again.” As it happened, Pennington was tending to a dental appointment when the attack occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on a glorious late-summer day. When he realized something was amiss, Pennington got out of the chair and made toward the scene. As Pennington got closer, he noticed a large cloud of dust had engulfed the downtown as the towers collapsed one after the other. “I caught the tail end of the exodus,” Pennington said this week. “People were walking out of the dust cloud like you would expect in an apocalyptic movie.” Pennington today is a college teacher in Montreal. While living in the East Village in New York City, Pennington describes how he used the Twin Towers to orient his travels. He says the 110-storey structures were outsized landmarks that dominated the skyline.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To this day, Pennington says he finds himself looking skyward for the towers to help guide him when he visits the Big Apple. “It’s almost a weird kind of denial, like you can’t bring yourself to acknowledge what happened,” he said. Simcoe native Dean DiPietro was also living in the East Village the day of the tragedy. “Everyone was on the roof of my building watching it happen,” he said Thursday. “By time I got up to the roof, there was nothing but smoke from both towers. “We actually had our car parked in front of the World Trade Center hours before it happened. We were doing papering for the mayoral by-election that was supposed to happen that day. “There was nothing going through your head except trying to process it. People were crying. There was a place in the sky where there were buildings and then there was nothing. “No one had ever heard of al-Qaeda. No one knew of the Taliban in Afghanistan. These were words we were hearing for the first time.” For someone living in New York City that day, DiPietro considers himself fortunate he was watching from a distance. Even so, he declined to speak about the long-term impact these events had on him. “It’s still very real,” DiPietro, who continues to reside in New York, said. “There are still a ton of people on Staten Island with cancer who got it for just showing up. I will leave it to others who were there who need to process it.” John McColl of Simcoe had recently retired as CAO of the former Town of Simcoe when 9/11 occurred.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The day of the attack, a shaken McColl contacted the Reformer newsroom to speak of his trip to New York City that weekend and the tour he and his wife, Arlene, took of the World Trade Center some 36 hours before the attack. The tour included an elevator ride to the observation deck of one of the doomed structures. Wednesday, the first thing the couple recalled was how many young, college-aged people worked at the World Trade Center and the tragic loss of potential this suggests. During the visit to the observation deck, McColl was amazed as he looked down on the city and saw how much jetliner traffic was flying in and out far below him. Little did he know it was a harbinger of things to come. The day of the attack, the McColls — like so many millions of others — watched the events unfold on television. As smoke billowed from the Twin Towers, McColl thought of a fire that occurred in Flamborough in the 1970s near the start of his municipal career. The building, McColl said, was supported by steel girders, adding it collapsed to the ground once the iron got hot and weakened. “I said to Arlene that these girders are going to heat up and that these buildings are going to pancake,” McColl said. “And that’s exactly what happened.” More than 20 al-Qaeda terrorists executed the four hijackings. One jetliner was crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., disintegrating upon impact. Passengers in the fourth plane attacked their hijackers, prompting them to crash the plane into a field in Shanksville, Penn. Authorities speculate the jetliner was destined for either the White House or Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe