Ten Tillsonburg residents charged in major April drug bust

Police have named the 10 Tillsonburg residents charged in a major cannabis drug bust earlier this month.

Oxford County OPP officers searched a commercial building on Spruce Street on April 8, seizing “thousands” of allegedly illegal cannabis plants. Brant, Middlesex, Haldimand and Norfolk OPP officers, as well as emergency response and canine units, helped in the search and investigation.

Provincial police now say they seized more than 9,700 cannabis plants and have named the 10 individuals charged. The suspects were charged with growing cannabis outside their homes in violation of the Cannabis Act.

The suspects are 44-year-old Wisan Chimnok; 22-year-old Ittiwat Manaonok; 27-year-old Jirayut Padee; 55-year-old Chommee Phaithoon; 53-year-old Withun Salakham; 30-year-old Santi Sidavak; 28-year-old Martin Strodthoff; 48-year-old Atsadawut Theerak; 47-year-old Banjong Usuphanit; and 32-year-old Anudhit Zorom.

The suspects will appear in Woodstock court at a later date.