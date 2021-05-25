Temperatures set to soar

Article content

You may want to get indoors for this one.

Environment Canada is warning of scorching temperatures to kick off the work week with an alert issued Tuesday morning as temperatures could reach a sweltering daytime high of 31 C.

Humidity will make it feel even hotter, the national weather agency warns.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” an Environment Canada advisory warns.

Tuesday evening will offer little relief, with lows expected to sit at 21 C, though there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The weather agency is calling for a mixed bag on Wednesday as showers are expected until noon followed by cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of rain again later in the day. Temperatures are expected to top 25 C and there’s a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is urging people to stay hydrated and stay cool by dressing appropriately.

OTHER HOT WEATHER TIPS

Drink plenty of water.

Keep cool and wear loose clothing.

Stay inside, or in the shade when outdoors.

Avoid intense exercise.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for cooler temperatures.