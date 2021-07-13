Teen suffers life-altering injuries in dirt bike crash

Article content

A 14-year-old Norfolk County resident suffered serious injuries after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a tree.

Norfolk OPP, paramedics and firefighters responded to the crash on Norfolk County 19 West, Windham at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the rider was driving the off-road motorcycle on private property when they lost control and struck a tree.

The teen suffered life-altering injuries and was transported by ambulance and later air-lifted by Ornge to a Hamilton area hospital.

The investigation is continuing.