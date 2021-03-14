Suspected impaired driver reported by Good Samaritan

Article content

A Norfolk driver was arrested Saturday after another driver notified the Norfolk OPP about concerns near Windham.

Officers responding at about 6:25 p.m. stopped a vehicle and took a 63-year-old Norfolk man into custody, charging him with impaired driving.

“The OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan who contacted police,” said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

“As a direct result of their phone call, offices were able to locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody without incident.”