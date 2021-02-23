Survey respondents want transit system between area communities
About 70 per cent of people would use a public transit system between area communities, a new survey says.
The Navigating Grand Erie survey, produced by the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie, included responses from 425 residents. It found that 71 per cent would use a transit system that connected the communities of Brantford, Brant, Haldimand, Norfolk, Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit, if it was available.
A smaller number of residents are interested in transit to travel to cities outside of the area.
The survey was launched to probe access to public transportation, which has been identified as a workforce issue, especially because of the region’s geography, with large rural areas.
According to the survey, two in five people would use an inter-community transit for leisure or personal purposes, while one in five would use it to get to and from work.
Danette Dalton, executive director of the Workplace Planning Board, said the survey was conducted to follow up the organization’s earlier research and surveys that showed some residents can’t get work in certain areas or have left jobs because of the distance from their homes, the time/cost of travelling to and from work, and the lack of transportation options.
“Limited transportation affects job seekers’ capacity to find and maintain work,” said Dalton. “On the flip side, lack of transit can limit the ability of businesses to attract and retain employees.”
Navigating Grand Erie found that while 80 per cent of full-time workers own vehicles, only 48 per cent of people who are unemployed do.
When asked about their primary mode of transportation, almost three in four (72 per cent) respondents indicated they use a personal vehicle, while 14 per cent use local public transit. About five per cent carpool or rely on friends and family to drive them, three per cent bike and another three per cent travel by foot. Taxis/Uber/Lyft, GO Bus/Via Rail and Senior Support Services are each used by about one per cent of the respondents.
Public transit currently exists in Brantford (Branford Transit) and Norfolk (Ride Norfolk), while Brant County offers a Brant e-ride program, but other parts of the area are without service. There are also few transit links, with limited destinations and often long travel times, for residents who work outside the area, such as in Cambridge and Woodstock, said Dalton.
Survey data indicate the use of personal vehicles is much more prevalent within the rural areas. More than one in five Brantford residents use Brantford Transit, and a slightly smaller portion of Norfolk residents (and a few residents in Haldimand County) frequently use Ride Norfolk. Carpooling was most frequently cited as a primary mode of transport by core-working aged adults (mostly employed).
“Efforts are underway by the Southwest Community Transit to expand transit services between mainly rural communities,” said Dalton. “We believe the survey will help community and transit leaders better understand the needs and interests of the workforce in enhancing services, now and in the future.”
A report on the findings of the Navigating Grand Erie survey is posted on the Workforce Planning Board’s website at www.workforceplanningboard.org
The board is one of 26 non-profit organizations in Ontario that play a leadership role in labour force planning. It is funded, in part, by the federal and provincial governments.