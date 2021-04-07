Sun shines on hospital workers

Article content

A total of 51 employees of Norfolk General Hospital qualified for the province’s Sunshine List in 2020.

This represents nearly 10 per cent of NGH’s 550-member workforce. Of those earning $100,000 or more last year, 35 were registered nurses.

Mashalah Eshgharbadi, long-serving director of the hospital’s medical lab, has consistently topped the NGH Sunshine List in recent years. Last year was no different, with the province reporting that Eshgharbadi earned $494,545.

Tom Thomson, NGH’s vice president of finance, also served for a time last year as interim president and CEO of NGH and its affiliate in Hagersville, West Haldimand General Hospital. The 2020 Sunshine List says Thomson earned $317,620 last year.

The transition that saw Thomson fill in for a time involved former NGH president and CEO Kelly Isfan moving on to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay in March of last year. Isfan was at the helm in Simcoe for nine years at the time of her departure.