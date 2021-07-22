Summer ice a go in Waterford
Staff will attempt to dial back the noise
Summer ice at the Tricenturena in Waterford will go ahead as planned despite concerns nearby residents have with noise from the arena’s ice-making equipment.
Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman presented a motion Tuesday asking the county to defer the installation of ice in Waterford till October, at which time a noise-suppression barrier will be in place. However, Huffman was unable to find a seconder.
Instead, Norfolk staff will do what it can to mitigate the noise until the county’s contractor secures materials for the barrier. The solution may not be ideal, Huffman said Thursday, but she understands council’s assessment of the situation.
“It was a difficult position to be in,” Huffman said. “I don’t like to see residents pitted against one another. That’s always an uncomfortable position to be in when you put forward a motion without knowing if there’s support for it.
“I do empathize with the property owners. It’s been a long-standing issue for them. This was a lose-lose proposition for everybody. There’s no other way to look at it.”
Residents of Main Street South have complained since 2019 that compressor noise from the Tricenturena is impairing their ability to enjoy their backyards.
The Ministry of the Environment agrees that the decibel level is marginally excessive. However, Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin cited a communiqué from the MOE Tuesday in which the ministry says it’s prepared to work with the county’s temporary solution.
Council did not support a suspension of summer ice after learning that would cut significantly into user-group ice-time allotments across the county from July 25 into October. The suspension would also displace Waterford-based user groups who would have to be accommodated at other Norfolk arenas.
Huffman said a primary issue for council is the prolonged lockdown of local youngsters due to COVID-19. Many miss their friends and have mental-health issues due to the ongoing isolation. Huffman added youth also need to be active to maintain physical fitness.
Norfolk staff said compressor equipment at the Tricenturena can be moderated to run at a lower intensity and less frequently while maintaining adequate ice. Mayor Kristal Chopp was encouraged to hear that a compromise is available.
“That’s good news,” she said. “Summer ice will be going back in to Waterford and Coun. Huffman can re-assure property owners that staff is working on a temporary solution.”
Council heard that the arena in Delhi is the only other venue in Norfolk capable of sustaining summer ice. Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus wondered if Norfolk’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Delhi rink could be re-located to the Vittoria Community Centre quickly enough for this purpose but the answer was no.
CAO Jason Burgess said the transition to Vittoria will take time and that the Delhi arena continues to be needed for this purpose.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com