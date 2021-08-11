Stuff the Bus provides students with school supplies
The United Way of Haldimand Norfolk is asking area residents to help Stuff the Bus to support students in the community.
The Stuff the Bus program provides youth with the supplies they require for school. The program supports more than 600 children and youth.
The community can donate supplies such as, backpacks, markers, crayons, pencils, erasers, calculators, glue sticks and more. Donations are being accepted until August 20.
“It’s been a very challenging year for students trying to learn during the pandemic,” said Brittany Burly, executive director of United Way of Haldimand and Norfolk.
“While there is still uncertainty about what the next school year looks like, we do know that children in our community are still going to need school supplies, whether they are attending school in-person or online. Our community has been incredible supportive of the Stuff the Bus program over the years, and we hope that we can count on the continued support.”
Donations can be dropped off in Norfolk County at FirstOntario Credit Union (107 Queensway East, Simcoe), Simcoe Natural Foods (479 Queensway West, Simcoe), Barry Malcolm CFP (71 Thompson Road, Waterford) and Norfolk Community Help Centre (505 Fairground Road, Langton).
In Haldimand County, donations can be dropped off at Don Hyde Marine (4075 Highway 6, Hagersville) and True Experience (201 Forest Street East, Dunnville).
Workplaces or community groups interested in collecting supplies are asked to contact United Way directly at stuffthebus@unitedwayhn.on.ca. Individuals wishing to make cash donations can direct funds to the Stuff the Bus program at www.unitedwayhn.on.ca. People are asked to write “Stuff the Bus” in the comments section when making the donation.
All schools in the Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board have access to the Stuff the Bus program. Families within the two boards that require supplies can contact their children’s schools. Families with children at other schools can contact the United Way.
After a successful four years with the Stuff the Bus program United Way of Haldimand and Norfolk and Brant United Way will start a community partnership to expand the program into Brant County and Brantford.
“Brant United Way is excited to partner on the Stuff the Bus program,” said Daniel Rankin, executive director of Brant United Way. “In working with United Way of Haldimand and Norfolk, we can ensure that all students at Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School board have an equal opportunity to access support.”
All items donated in Haldimand and Norfolk will stay in the two counties.