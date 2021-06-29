Study underway on future of Norfolk's museums
Norfolk County is seeking public input on the future of the municipality’s museums and archives.
The county is conducting a sustainability study over the next few months that will coincide with the development of a strategic plan for the future of its museums and archives.
Long-term financial sustainability will be a key in creating a plan for the operation of the Delhi Tobacco Museum and Heritage Centre, the Norfolk County Archives in Simcoe, the Port Dover Harbour Museum and the Waterford Heritage and Agricultural Museum.
A public survey is underway to gather community feedback on cultural and heritage services in the county.
“We are looking forward to this project moving ahead and really want to cast the net wide in terms of gathering as much feedback from the community as possible,” Melissa Collver, Norfolk’s director of heritage and culture, said in a media release.
“The end goal is to come up with a plan that allows for the continued delivery of heritage and cultural services in a way that is sustainable in the long term.”
TCI Management Consultants, specialists in planning for cultural organizations, will facilitate the project. They will be assisted by Reich+ Petch Architects, who specialize in museum and exhibit design.
The sustainability study and strategic planning development process is expected to conclude in the fall.
In recent years, some arts and heritage facilities in the county have been impacted by budget cutbacks.
In early 2020, the county closed the doors to the Norfolk Arts Centre (formerly known as the Lynnwood Arts Centre) in Simcoe due to its high cost of operation. However, the county and Lynwood Board of Directors reached an agreement this spring for the operation of the facility.
Also in 2020, the county announced the closure of the Teeterville Pioneer Museum and Women’s Institute building. The plan was to sell off the properties.
Members of the public have until July 25 to respond to the online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/9J69V9D .
A prize draw for gift certificates to local businesses is being held for those who participate.