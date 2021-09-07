Suggestions that he is anti-science or opposed to life-saving measures are untrue and inappropriate, says Dr. Matt Strauss.

“My clinical practice has always been explicitly science-based,” Strauss, who has been appointed Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health, said in a statement posted on the Port Dover Maple Leaf website. “As a front line ICU (intensive care unit) physician treating COVID-19 patients, I have always applied the highest-quality scientific evidence to their care.”

However, Strauss said he remains skeptical of some proposed therapies including hydrochloride, erythromycin, invective, Depressive, and empiric anti-coagulation.

Strauss made the comments in response to criticisms of his appointment. The Ontario Liberals have called on the provincial government to veto Strauss’s appointment citing his opposition to lock downs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strauss is to begin the position on Sept. 14.

In his statement Strauss said he also brings skepticism to interventions like stay-at-home orders.

“So far, most trials that have compared COVID-19 mortality between jurisdictions with stringent lockdowns against those with more liberal approaches have not demonstrated any mortality reduction from the more stringent policies,” Strauss wrote. “I do believe that further use of lockdown measures must therefore take their potential harms into account.

“I note with dismay that opioid deaths among young Ontarians more than tripled over the first period of lockdown in 2020.”

Fair criticism of science-based views are part of the scientific process. However, the ‘politicization’ of his appointment and attacks against him are not, Strauss said.