Sports-themed vaccine clinics set up for youths
Health unit targets people currently unvaccinated
Haldimand Norfolk is on target for meeting the Step 3 guidelines for Reopening Ontario on Friday, says Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams.
However the epidemiologist for Haldimand Norfolk issued caution about the step beyond that would lift most restrictions.
“We’re really looking at how we can look at the population who are not yet vaccinated,” she said. “We certainly have our work cut out for us. I think it’s reachable but not without the participation of our community in the vaccine program as soon as they possibly can.”
The health unit is stepping up efforts to increase the number of youth vaccinations, as almost 60 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 remain unvaccinated.
Mailers are being sent out, addressed to youth with information about youth-specific clinics, along with information about how safe, effective and necessary vaccines are.
“We are going to have some interesting draws for each individual youth age 12 to 17 that comes in, and a team-themed draw if they come in wearing a jersey for teams they belong to,” said Sarah Page, Norfolk’s chief paramedic and vaccine rollout team lead. “We will be giving away a team party for them, when public health measures allow for that.”
Sports-themed youth clinics will be held July 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Waterford District High School; on July 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnville Secondary School; and July 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Talbot Gardens Arena in Simcoe.
The chief paramedic encourages everyone who currently has a second dose appointment in August, September or October, and is 28 days past their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, to book their second dose now.
To meet local demand, additional clinics have been added for the next few weeks and can be accessed by visiting www.hnhu.org/popup.
Haldimand and Norfolk counties have 26 per cent of the adult population that also remains unvaccinated.
The acting medical officer of health said people who choose to be unimmunized put themselves at serious risk to their health, and may not allow for COVID-19 to completely disappear.
Dr. Alexander Hukowich said variants of concern have become more transmissible but have not yet produced a strain that current vaccines are unable to deal with.
“The danger is if the virus continues to circulate as a fourth wave among people that are unimmunized, there is always the potential for a new strain less susceptible to the current vaccines we have available,” he said. “At which point we go back to almost square one.”
Hukowich said it’s up to the governments to decide what incentives or disincentives can be put in place to encourage people to get vaccinated.
A provincial government mandate went into effect July 1 requiring staff at long-term care facilities to either be fully vaccinated or produce a physician’s statement indicating a reason they cannot be immunized.
Norfolk’s chief paramedic said about 68 per cent of staff at retirement homes and long-term care facilities are fully vaccinated.
“I find it very hard to believe that people who work in healthcare do not currently have sufficient information about vaccines, their history and value,” said Hukowich.
“Personally, as a long time physician, I think that people that want to work in healthcare facilities should be immunized.”
The health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The area has seen 2,716 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 2,653 have recovered while the death of 47 people has been attributed to the virus, with another six who tested positive but died from other illnesses.
There are currently 10 active cases in Haldimand Norfolk.