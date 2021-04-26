Shots fired into pickup truck parked on Simcoe street

Article content

Police are investigating after a firearm was discharged into an unoccupied pickup truck in Simcoe early Monday.

Norfolk OPP responded to Head Street South at about 6:30 a.m. after receiving a weapons complaint.

The incident occurred at between 6:20 and 6:23 a.m., police said.

The pickup truck was parked along the side of the street.

No one was injured.

Video surveillance footage captured an image of the male suspect who is described as having a tall, slender build. He was wearing a face covering, black housecoat, white sweater, white pants and black shoes at the time.

Police are urging residents in the area to check their security surveillance to see if any footage of the suspect has been captured. Anyone with such footage is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact police. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.