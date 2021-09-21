Smooth sailing for Haldimand-Norfolk voters

“We were in relatively good shape,” Foster said. “We didn’t have reports of long line-ups.”

By comparison, Bob Foster of Simcoe, the chief returning officer in Haldimand-Norfolk, said 15 to 20 minutes constituted a long wait for voters in the local area.

Media reports Monday spoke of long line-ups – in some cases blocks long due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing — and accessibility issues at some polling stations in other ridings.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Foster and his team were responsible for securing and staffing 262 polls in 72 locations across Haldimand-Norfolk.

Due to COVID-19, schools were off-limits for this election so Foster, in some communities, had to improvise. He cited the location of a polling station in the showroom of the KIA dealership in Port Dover as an example of the adjustments that were made in response to the pandemic.

Foster says his team wrapped up 36 days of election preparation and readiness around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s a day to be patient, he said, given that some of the 700 people employed locally during this election had to transport ballots to Simcoe from the former Houghton Township in the west and Dunnville in the east.

With 261 or 262 polls in Haldimand-Norfolk reporting Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada says a total of 60,423 votes out of a possible 93,802 were cast in the local area. This translates into a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent.

Elections Canada also reports that Canadians elected another Liberal-led minority government Monday. With 338 seats up for grabs in the House of Commons, Elections Canada says the Liberals secured 158, the Conservative 119, the Bloc Quebecois 34, the New Democratic Party 25 and other individuals and parties two.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com