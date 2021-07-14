Skin-graft surgery looms for mom, kids injured in firepit mishap: Relative

Three members of a Port Burwell family badly burned in a backyard firepit mishap need skin grafts, a relative says.

Jake Hiebert, 33, wife Tina, 28, and three of their children were hurt during a cookout Monday night. The children, ages one, four and seven, suffered life-threatening injuries, while the parents were seriously injured, police said.

Tina Hiebert, her four-year-old son and one-year-old daughter will need skin grafts, a relative told The London Free Press on Wednesday.

The procedure involves using healthy skin cells from an unaffected part of a burn victim’s body to replace lost or damaged cells, covering the wound and speeding healing.

The Hieberts’ seven-year-old daughter has been hooked up to a breathing tube due to swelling and remains heavily sedated, said the relative, who asked not to be identified, citing respect for the family’s privacy.

The four-year-old and the baby are both being treated in a Toronto hospital. The family has two other children, who were unhurt.

The Hieberts – mother, father and five kids – have been staying in his parents’ Vienna Line home in the Lake Erie shoreline community while their new house is being built. The family was having a backyard cookout about 7 p.m. Monday when fuel was added to the fire, the relative said, adding it’s unclear what exactly led to their injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police and Ontario Fire Marshal investigators remained on the scene Tuesday, speaking with relatives and flying a drone over the mishap site.

Police are awaiting results of the fire marshal’s probe, Elgin OPP Const. Troy Carlson said Wednesday. “Further information will be released when it becomes available.”

An Ontario Fire Marshal’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. An online fundraiser for the Hiebert family that was launched Tuesday had raised nearly $30,000 within 24 hours.

Firepits are among the most popular outdoor home amenities. An expert has told The Free Press injuries to children are not common in his experience, but that the use of a firepit offers a chance for parents to teach kids about fire safety.

“Fire is a tool, not a toy,” said Mark MacDonald of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

dcarruthers@postmedia.com